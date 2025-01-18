Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Stake Lessened by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $20.80 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

