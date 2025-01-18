Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Blackstone by 202.5% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 6,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $1,951,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 2,185.4% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,089,000 after buying an additional 36,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,112,883.78. This trade represents a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.46%. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.56.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

