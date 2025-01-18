Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 1.9% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 15,357.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,201,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,433,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173,971 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Blackstone by 213.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,375,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,345,000 after purchasing an additional 937,084 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone by 468.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,107,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,114,000 after purchasing an additional 912,685 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $67,472,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Blackstone by 7,917.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 400,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after acquiring an additional 395,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at $68,112,883.78. This trade represents a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE BX opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $200.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen raised Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.56.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

