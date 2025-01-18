Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Insider Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 1,639 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,289 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $31,657.84.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BE opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 3.06. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BE. Roth Capital upgraded Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.