Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Evercore ISI

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OWL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.75 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

OWL stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 19.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

