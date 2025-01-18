Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Trading Up 21.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) were up 21.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 313,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 513,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Blue Star Capital Trading Up 8.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £412.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.37.

Blue Star Capital Company Profile

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

