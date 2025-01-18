Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,942,000 after buying an additional 1,796,635 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,516,000 after buying an additional 1,593,303 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,765,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34,472.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 691,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,696,000 after buying an additional 689,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,017,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $78.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $353.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of analysts have commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

