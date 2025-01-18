Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 53,221 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,221 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 445,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 191,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 75,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,469.61. The trade was a 6.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HASI

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.