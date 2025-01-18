Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Major Shareholder Omaha Corp Boston Sells 7,861 Shares

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $89,300.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,820,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,925,992. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 8,857 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $99,021.26.

On Monday, January 6th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 10,029 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $116,837.85.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 140 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,682.80.

On Monday, December 30th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,077 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $109,468.62.

On Friday, December 27th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 15,904 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $194,187.84.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

Shares of BOC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 123,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,394. Boston Omaha Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $463.68 million, a PE ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Boston Omaha by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Boston Omaha in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOC

About Boston Omaha

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.