Bradda Head Lithium (LON:BHL) Trading Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 5,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 185,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.30 million, a P/E ratio of -140.10 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.39.
The Basin East Project has an estimated an Inferred Mineral Resource (JORC) of 42.6 Mt of lithium bearing clays at an average grade of 818 ppm of lithium for 185,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE).
