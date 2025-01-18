BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Short Interest Down 36.1% in December

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,200 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 269,500 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 369,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BranchOut Food Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.79. 156,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,463. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $14.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.74. BranchOut Food has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.11.

Institutional Trading of BranchOut Food

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BranchOut Food stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of BranchOut Food as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

BranchOut Food Company Profile

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

