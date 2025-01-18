Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 4,313 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 683.4% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $38.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

