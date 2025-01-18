Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $415.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $413.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.75. The firm has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $312.19 and a 1 year high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

