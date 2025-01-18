Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 75.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter.

ISCB stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

