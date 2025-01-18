Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $25.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,024 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 284,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,896,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

