Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 4,457 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 352,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 163,516 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 169,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares during the period.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $40.07.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

