Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after buying an additional 28,514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

