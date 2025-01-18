Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Brave Bison Group shares last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), with a volume of 500,098 shares.

Brave Bison Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.22. The stock has a market cap of £29.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.75.

About Brave Bison Group

A world where complexity is the only constant demands a new breed of company.

Brave Bison is a different beast: a media, marketing and technology company purpose built for the digital era.

With four specialist practices—Brave Bison Performance, Brave Bison Commerce, SocialChain and our own media network—we help some of the world’s most ambitious brands and businesses capitalise on complexity from trend to spend.

