Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 349,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 658.2 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BNTGF opened at $57.03 on Friday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $88.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91.

Get Brenntag alerts:

About Brenntag

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.