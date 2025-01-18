Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 349,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 658.2 days.
Brenntag Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BNTGF opened at $57.03 on Friday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $88.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91.
About Brenntag
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brenntag
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.