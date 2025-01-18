BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ BCTXW remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Friday. 210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,150. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
