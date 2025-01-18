Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.79. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 82,406 shares traded.

BLIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

