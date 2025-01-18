BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Update

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 613,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

BRSP stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRSP. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $1,844,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 329.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,574,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,620,000 after acquiring an additional 85,787 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 74,512 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

