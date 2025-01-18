Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 3.6% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. NCP Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 615.4% in the second quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $237.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 193.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.60. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.19 and a twelve month high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 191.87%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

