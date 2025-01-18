Brokerages Set 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) PT at $3.25

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.31. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,203,360.70. This represents a 5.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles W. Hull sold 115,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $447,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 331,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,346.30. This represents a 25.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,323 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in 3D Systems by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,778 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 49.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 23.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

