Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

BPYPP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,444. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

