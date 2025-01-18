Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 33 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,906 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $11,339,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,725 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $422.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $442.83 and a 200-day moving average of $466.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $361.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $566.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

