Brooklyn Investment Group Cuts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brooklyn Investment Group reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

