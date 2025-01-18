Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 87 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $471.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.60.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $386.03 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.66 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.76. The company has a market capitalization of $186.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The business had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.52 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.84, for a total value of $1,009,229.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,356.84. The trade was a 17.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 12,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.25, for a total transaction of $5,192,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,171,646.75. The trade was a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,868 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,389. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.