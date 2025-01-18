Brooklyn Investment Group Sells 115 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Brooklyn Investment Group decreased its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in PVH were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 63.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PVH by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 116.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.09. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,366.50. This trade represents a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

