Brooklyn Investment Group Sells 650 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brooklyn Investment Group cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 378,175 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 251,008 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636,635 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $64,091,000 after purchasing an additional 414,828 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 218,563 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 107,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 160,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 50,372 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

