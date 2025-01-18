BTS Asset Management Inc. Sells 703 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

BTS Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.4% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 289.9% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.38. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

