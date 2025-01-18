BTS Asset Management Inc. Takes $707,000 Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Reliance makes up 0.7% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 19.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,718,000 after purchasing an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 7.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 296,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,616,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Reliance by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,816,000 after purchasing an additional 127,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Reliance by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,755,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $288.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.92 and a 200-day moving average of $289.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.98 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. Reliance’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total value of $2,091,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,491.79. This trade represents a 27.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,260,618.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,569,396.30. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,500 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.83.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

