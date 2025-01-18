Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 (NASDAQ:BUJA) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.23. 457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 333,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 227,272.7% during the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 39.8% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 407,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 116,186 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the second quarter worth about $1,604,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the second quarter worth about $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

