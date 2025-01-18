Burney Co. Cuts Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 360,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,469,000 after buying an additional 40,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 37.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,078,000 after buying an additional 411,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in THOR Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THO opened at $101.97 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered THOR Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

