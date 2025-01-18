Burney Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after buying an additional 148,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 27.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,128,000 after purchasing an additional 230,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 824,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 533,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $351.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.72. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.89.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

