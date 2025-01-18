Burney Co. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Montis Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 55,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $180.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $153.16 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.54 and a 200-day moving average of $175.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

