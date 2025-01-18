Burney Co. Sells 1,059 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth $552,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,123,000 after buying an additional 39,710 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATMU shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.40 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 134.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.