Burney Co. Sells 150 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 2,543.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $19,424,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,324,000 after buying an additional 96,846 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $12,223,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $507,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,437.64. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Fritzsche sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $74,437.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,005.03. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.38.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $190.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.50. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $207.20.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

