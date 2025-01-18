Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 7,680 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,212 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,613 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 80,366 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 48.3% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,317,580 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $46,097,000 after purchasing an additional 413,012 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $3,711,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 330.5% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 99,240 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 76,186 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOLD

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.