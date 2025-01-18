Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 347 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Realty Income by 75.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.31.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.91%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

