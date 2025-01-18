BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 22,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:BVFL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,697. The company has a market cap of $198.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. BV Financial has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $18.19.

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BV Financial by 43.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BV Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of BV Financial by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 567,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 350,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of BV Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

