Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Trading 5.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.76 and last traded at $29.01. Approximately 47,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 351,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.09 million, a P/E ratio of 326.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,758,000 after purchasing an additional 548,670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 112,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 36.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 84,723 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,693,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 68.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 59,738 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

