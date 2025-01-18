CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CACI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CACI International from $564.00 to $503.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.50.

CACI International stock opened at $452.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.87. CACI International has a one year low of $326.60 and a one year high of $588.26.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.85. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International will post 23.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 67,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 286.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

