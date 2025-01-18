Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Sold by Trium Capital LLP

Trium Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Cadeler A/S were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,015,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Price Jennifer C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the second quarter valued at $1,955,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cadeler A/S by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 114,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 246,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 102,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

CDLR stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cadeler A/S has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $28.75.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

