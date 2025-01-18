Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Calbee Stock Performance

Calbee stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. Calbee has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Get Calbee alerts:

About Calbee

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.