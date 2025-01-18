Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Calbee Stock Performance

Shares of Calbee stock traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$4.63. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.36. Calbee has a one year low of C$4.50 and a one year high of C$6.58.

About Calbee

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

