Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Calbee Stock Performance
Shares of Calbee stock traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$4.63. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.36. Calbee has a one year low of C$4.50 and a one year high of C$6.58.
About Calbee
