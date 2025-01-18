Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 21.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,125,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 57,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Up 4.3 %

CCJ stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.69 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.