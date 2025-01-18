Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,721,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the December 15th total of 2,112,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.7 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CDPYF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.15. 23,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,395. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.67.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

