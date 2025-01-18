Canoe Financial LP Has $69.51 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 226,952.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,492 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP owned 0.09% of HCA Healthcare worth $69,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,840,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 35,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $310.60 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.50 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.56 and its 200 day moving average is $352.81.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,579. The trade was a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,700. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

