Canoe Financial LP Invests $1.85 Million in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $643,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,373,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in TFI International by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 16,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 1,894.5% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TFII opened at $134.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.46 and a 200-day moving average of $144.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $162.13.

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFII shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on TFI International from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on TFI International from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on TFI International from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFII

About TFI International

(Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.